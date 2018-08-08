Cool Rick And Morty Green Screen Leg Tattoo

This is a video of the Rick and Morty green screen tattoo inked by artist Roy Lee Rowlett on somebody's leg. Or is that an arm? I just hope it's not an average penis or I'm way worse off than I previously thought.

Keep going for a shot of the tattoo with no special effects and two versions of the video with the intro superimposed in case one doesn't work.

Thanks to my buddy Dave L, who informed me he wants to do the same thing with a Portal tattoo. Awesome, Dave, I'll file that under what the hell do I care.