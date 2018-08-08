Cool Rick And Morty Green Screen Leg Tattoo

August 8, 2018

This is a video of the Rick and Morty green screen tattoo inked by artist Roy Lee Rowlett on somebody's leg. Or is that an arm? I just hope it's not an average penis or I'm way worse off than I previously thought.

Keep going for a shot of the tattoo with no special effects and two versions of the video with the intro superimposed in case one doesn't work.

rick-and-morty-green-screen-tattoo-2.jpg

Thanks to my buddy Dave L, who informed me he wants to do the same thing with a Portal tattoo. Awesome, Dave, I'll file that under what the hell do I care.

