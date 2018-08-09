Centauro: A Centaur Inspired Search And Rescue Robot That Can Karate Chop Boards In Half

August 9, 2018

This is a brief demonstration video of Centauro, a centaur (not the ones from Fallout) inspired search and rescue robot developed by engineers at the Humanoids and Human Centered Mechatronics Lab at the Italian Institute of Technology. Did I mention it has axe blades for hands that can chop super flimsy boards in half? I'm surprised they didn't go with chainsaws.

[Centauro] can lift heavy items, poke holes in fences and easily cut through wood and other objects. Lead engineer on the project Nikolaos Tsagarakis has specifically stated the goal of the Centauro to be "...capable of using unmodified human tools for solving complex bimanual manipulation tasks, such as connecting a hose or opening a valve, in order to relieve the situation" in an emergency.

The future goal isn't to have Centauros operate autonomously, but rather "where a human operator is telepresent with its whole body in a Centaur-like robot, which is capable of robust locomotion and dexterous manipulation in the rough terrain and austere conditions characteristic of disasters." So they'll be human-controlled, that's a relief. Because I imagine if they were operating autonomously these search and rescue missions would end a lot differently. Centauro, report in. "There were no survivors." Dammit! Wait, why are your axe hands so bloody?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who's not convinced 'search and rescue' isn't Italian for 'seek and destroy'.

Bedchill: A Rolling Table That Can Roll Over The Top Of Your Bed For Breakfast In Bed Or Working

Previous Story

A Mechanical Pencil That Turns The Lead Every Time The Pencil Is Lifted To Ensure Even Wear

Next Story
  • The_Wretched

    Someone watched too much Concrete Revolutio.

  • Andyman7714

    Yup, that's a femur that just got whacked.

  • urimind

    Give Me Your Clothes, Your Boots, and Your Motorcycle.

  • ashcoal

    HE'LL KILL YOU V E R Y S L O W L Y

  • Munihausen

    But can weird and lonely people have sex with it?

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    with a roll of duct tape and a silicone tube, a person can have sex with literally anything.

  • TheQiwiMan

    “Nothing is impossible to him who will try” - Alexander the Great

  • GeneralDisorder

    Yes. I mean, I can't imagine anything people can't have sex with

  • Linda M. Kim

    There are plenty of work-from-home job opportunities that really exist. And, in today’s marketplace, there are way more different jobs through internet, and this trend is expected to keep on going nicely into the future. Who would not wish to work-from-home on a part-time basis and get paid 1000s of dollars per month? This is an offer thousands of people cannot or don't refuse. So,now Let me tell you an impressive working at home job opportunity from which you are able to generate between 5 thousand dollars to 10 thousand dollars each month. Here’s what I do => https://enjoy516.tumblr.com

  • qcp
  • Nicholas Conrad

    I'm usually not a robot uprising alarmist, but building them with knife-hands just seems like asking for it...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: blades, centaur, cutting things, iffy, karate chop!, mythical beasts, needs way more chopping power what was that balsa wood get out of here, questionable, robotic death army, robotics, robots, search and rescue, the end nears, things that look like other things, video, whatever works, wood
Previous Post
Next Post