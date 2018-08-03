Real Products That Exist: A Roast Beef Sandwich Inspired Bath Soak

August 3, 2018

roast-beef-sandwich-bath-salts.jpg

These are the 'World Famous' Roast Beef Sandwich Reality Bath Soak salts created by Gears Out and available on Amazon. When added to a bath, the salts are supposed to evoke a deli-style hot roast beef sandwich, with a "brown sugar and fig fragrance." That doesn't sound like any roast beef I'm familiar with. Obviously, this would make a great white elephant gift for your next office holiday party after everybody is way too drunk. Just a heads up though: if you're ever spending the night at a friend's house and they jokingly suggest you take a calming bath with the Roast Beef Sandwich bath salts they left out, you climb out that bathroom window and run because your friend is a cannibal and you're about to get eaten.

Thanks to Ash, for reminding of the time I dreamed I was eating a turkey leg and woke up to my girlfriend screaming bloody murder and trying to get her arm out of my mouth.

