'Bohemian Rhapsody' Composed In Garageband So The Notes Spell Out Bohemian Rhapsody

August 1, 2018

bohemian-rhapsody-bohemian-rhapsody.jpg

This is a video created by Youtuber Hobson who composed a version of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in Garageband so that the notes actually spell out Bohemian Rhapsody. How about that! In his own words while I sing Bohemian Rhapsody all the way to the break room and fight a vending machine for not loaning me the quarter I need for a six-pack of mini powdered donuts:

Do I have to spell it out for you?


Made in Garageband. All of the notes are the same volume, so none of the notes are silent.

Very insightful. And by very insightful I mean I've got no clue how this was done and have zero musical ability. The last time I did music I was in high school choir, which I only joined to be around all the girls. "How did that work out for you?" Not good, I was an ugly duckling. Little did they know by senior year I would grow up and blossom-- "Into a beautiful swan?!" I really feel like my parents should have warned me I was a vulture.

Keep going for the video.

  TheQiwiMan

    Second most entertaining Garage Band video I've ever seen, superseded only by the World Map video: https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  Tracy B. Shepard

  Bling Nye

    Any way the wind blows, doesn't really matter to me

