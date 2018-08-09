Bedchill: A Rolling Table That Can Roll Over The Top Of Your Bed For Breakfast In Bed Or Working

Because why leave bed if you don't have to, this is the Kickstarter video for Bedchill, an adjustable height table on wheels that can be rolled over the foot of your bed and up to the top so you can eat breakfast in bed or work on your computer. It's available in a basic model that's just a table (~$185 - $220 depending on the size of your bed) as well as a plus model that includes four power outlets, two USB chargers, two LED lights and two speakers (~$340 - $460), all powered by a retractable power cord through one of the table's legs. Obviously, if you're going to get one at all you might as well get one with all the bells and whistles. Me? I sleep in a sleigh bed for obvious Mr. and Mrs. Clause roleplaying purposes, so I'm not sure this would work for me without always having to lift it over the footboard portion of the bed. Although...it might be worth it. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Please tell me it doesn't involve using the table to set up a Santa's workshop assembly line with elves making toys while you and Mrs. Clause get it on." Wow, nevermind then.

Keep going for a bunch of before-and-afters and the Kickstarter video.

Thanks to Jess, who agrees why only have breakfast in bed when you can have breakfast, lunch AND dinner in bed? Amen to that. Plus late night snacks.