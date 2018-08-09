A Mechanical Pencil That Turns The Lead Every Time The Pencil Is Lifted To Ensure Even Wear

August 9, 2018

This is a video highlighting Uni's Kuru Toga mechanical pencils (~$12), which have a three gear and spring-loaded clutch system inside that turn the lead incrementally every time the pencil is pressed down and lifted to ensure uniform wear and prevent blunt tips/fatter lines as well as lead breakage. That was a problem I didn't realize I had, but I'm not exactly a draftsman or even a person who ever uses a mechanical pencil. The last time I used a pencil it was one of those really fat colorful ones. What are those called? "Crayons?" Come on, I'm not five. It was in the driveway.... "Sidewalk chalk." Yes! I drew my house and family.

Keep going for a three minute video all about a mechanical pencil (it was riveting).

Thanks to speakerbox, for reminding me I still have a piece of pencil lead near my knee where my friend Jason A stabbed me in the leg in fourth grade.

Centauro: A Centaur Inspired Search And Rescue Robot That Can Karate Chop Boards In Half

Previous Story

I'm Rich!: Video Of An Ant Trying To Steal A Diamond From A Gem Dealer's Table

Next Story
  • Titty McNipplefondler

    but sometimes you need the pointy flattened edge!

  • Bling Nye

    ENGAGE MANUAL ROTATOR!!

    CAP'N SHE CANNA TAKE MUCH MORE OV THIS!!

    STEADY!! .... STEEAADY!!!

    SHE'S GIVIN IT ALL SHE'S GOT CAP'N!!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Okay, I’m buying one!

    Will return and report back post-mission to debrief*.

    (*take my underwear off)

  • Closet Nerd

    SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!!!!!!

  • Linda M. Kim

    There are plenty of working at home job opportunities that presently are available. And, in today’s entire world, there are many more job opportunities via the internet, and this trend is predicted to keep going well ahead. Who would not choose to work at home on a part-time basis and receive thousands of dollars monthly? It's an offer huge numbers of people cannot or do not resist. So,now Let me tell you a tremendous home based opportunity from which you can generate between 5k dollars to 10k dollars every month. Check it out, what i do... ===> https://enjoy516.tumblr.com

  • joe

    i had one for years, i generally put a little more pressure on mechanical pencils and i have to say these do help from lead breakage.

  • Jeremy Tilton

    I sorta already assumed they did that. Pens have been doing it forever. Keep up, pencils!

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I used to manually turn my pencil in highschool for that exact problem. Now I use a keyboard.

  • Meh

    Terrible.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    seems like they created a solution and needed to find a problem

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: accuracy, alternatively just constantly turn the pencil yourself -- get wild, different strokes for different folks, drawing, hell if know, pencils, reinventing the wheel, sure why not, what a time to be alive, what do you mean slow news day?, whatever works, words, writing, writing instruments
Previous Post
Next Post