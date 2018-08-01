50 Shades Of Nudibranch: A Video Of The Colorful Diversity Of Sea Slugs

Above: two nudibranch do the nasty.

This is 50 Shades Of Nudibranch, a look at all the different shapes, sizes and colors of nudibranch (literally 'naked gills', aka sea slugs). I'll be the first to admit, I had high hopes when I read nudibranch, but those hopes were quickly dashed when the video loaded. Still, sea slugs are cool I guess. There's even a clip of two of them that were found fertilizing each other in the same spot for over 24 hours! Now that's a serious romp beneath the waves. I feel like my genitals would have disintegrated into sand long before then. Scoop me up in a bucket and make a sand castle? "Not a chance." Lame. Now, what were we just talking about? "Sea dildos." That's not what they're called!

Keep going for the video.

