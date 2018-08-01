50 Shades Of Nudibranch: A Video Of The Colorful Diversity Of Sea Slugs

August 1, 2018

sea-slug-video.jpg

Above: two nudibranch do the nasty.

This is 50 Shades Of Nudibranch, a look at all the different shapes, sizes and colors of nudibranch (literally 'naked gills', aka sea slugs). I'll be the first to admit, I had high hopes when I read nudibranch, but those hopes were quickly dashed when the video loaded. Still, sea slugs are cool I guess. There's even a clip of two of them that were found fertilizing each other in the same spot for over 24 hours! Now that's a serious romp beneath the waves. I feel like my genitals would have disintegrated into sand long before then. Scoop me up in a bucket and make a sand castle? "Not a chance." Lame. Now, what were we just talking about? "Sea dildos." That's not what they're called!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Hit This, who, God willing, is a big red button.

Mmmm, Radiation Poisoning: An Officially Licensed Fallout Vault Dweller's Cookbook

Previous Story

Stabilized 360-Degree Camera View From Inside The Cockpit Of An F-16 Flight

Next Story
  • TheQiwiMan

    Sea creatures are aliens.

  • Bling Nye

    Fun fact, if you harass a sea cucumber (say, by pretending it's a penis to jerk off, yours or otherwise, no judgement) they will evert their anus and guts as a "distraction" to protect against predation; subsequently it looks like a freaky spiked alien penis blasting a load.

    Never done it, never will, not a fan of harassing sea life, but witnessed it done a few times by those that could care less.

    Scuba diving is fun.

  • Joebags !

    This is hot.

  • Tracy B. Shepard

    I totally l­ef­t my previous work a­nd since then I am making $85 per hr. How? I am freelancing online! My previous job wasn't so pleasurable for me ,s­­o I decided to try something completely different… After Two years...I can say it was the best decision I ever made! Check it out, what i do... https://plus.google.com/u/0...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, earth, fascinating, freaky deaky, hell if i know, look at all the pretty colors!, look at all your different colored hats, mother nature, nature, oceans, sealife, that's a long time to be doing the nasty are you sure one of them isn't dead?, under the sea, video
Previous Post
Next Post