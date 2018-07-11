WTF Is Wrong With You?: Guy On Scooter Rope-Towing A Chick On A Bicycle With A Kid

July 11, 2018

Because this is the moronic world we live in now, this is a short video of some dude on a scooter rope-towing a woman on a bicycle with a seat that isn't anywhere remotely on straight, that's wearing a child for a backpack. And is that a bathrobe she's wearing? I'm calling child services. Hello, child services? I'm sending you a video. It's from Monroe, Washington, so you might want to forward it to your field office there. Yeah, I assume they just moved from Florida. Also, while I have you on the phone -- where do you stand on no dessert if you don't eat all your vegetables? Is that something that I could have a mom arres-- uh-huh, I see. Well I think you should reconsider that but thank you for your time and don't forget to go get these idiots.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to PlatinumOG, because apparently weed can send tips now.

  • typowned

    This is like one of those horrible ideas you try as a kid. But they're not kids. They have a kid. This is what's producing the next generation. F this world, I'm out.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Meh, some might call it dumb, I call it THINKING WITH PORTALS.

    (and also dumb)

  • Doog

    Now that's a family.

    They probably won't remain that way for long, but for now they are a family.

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's okay. Bicycles don't go as fast so the kid will be fine.

  • Elizabeth J. Seymour

