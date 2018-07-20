WTF Is Wrong With You?: Backing Out Of Parking Spot Turns Into Ridiculous Multiple Car Hit-And-Run

This is a video from Russia of a driver backing out of a parking space and managing to hit the cars on both sides of it (pushing one into the car beside it, and dragging the red car out of its spot), despite the fact there's plenty of room to not be a complete idiot. And once they're finally out of the spot, they proceed to speed away hit-and-run style, presumably only to t-bone six cars at the first intersection they come to then reverse through a hospital and drive into the ocean.

Keep going for the ridiculous video, but the real sadness begins around 0:40.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees driver's licenses should definitely be harder to obtain.