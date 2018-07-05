Wrestler 'Bumps' Opponent Over The Ropes, '14ft Deep' Down Aisle

This is a video of wrestler Anthony Gaines getting 'bumped' (it looks more like launched to me) out of the ring and 14 feet down the aisle by opponent Ace Romero. That could not have felt good. No word how many cases of whiplash he got, but my guess is at least two, plus a few broken bones. My head would have just come right off like a Rock Em Sock Em Robot. Also, does anybody know what this move is actually called? I'm asking for a friend who wants to surprise his brother with one when they're racing to the dinner table tonight (spaghetti night).

Keep going for the video from a different angel. "You mean angle." No I do not, the person filming appears to get hit and I'm worried they may no longer be with us.

Last night @TheAceyBaby pounced me into absolute oblivion. 14ft deep up the isle way.



I demanded stiff competition and @ESWWrestling made me eat my words. pic.twitter.com/OByRsARpjw — ✯Anthony Gaines✯ (@Anthony__Gaines) July 2, 2018

When @TheAceyBaby pounces @Anthony__Gaines over 12 feet out of the ring and gives our production crew a heart attack #esw #indywrestling #pounce pic.twitter.com/t957XAh4gJ — Empire State Wrestling (@ESWWrestling) July 2, 2018

Thanks to Luc, who agrees it's only a matter of time until Ace sends an opponent into orbit. God willing, that opponent will be me, and I'll have remembered to put on my space helmet.