Woman Drops Phone From 450-Foot Swing Ride, It Lands Perfectly Still Filming The Swings

Note: Possible seizure warning when the phone drops. Also, dude does some tough guy cursing to try to hide the fact that he's terrified he's about to die.

This is the video from Cansel Yildirim's iPhone before and after she dropped it from the world's tallest swing ride (the StarFlyer in Orlando, Florida, with swings at a height over 400 feet and traveling up to 60MPH). Miraculously, the phone lands pointing up towards the swings it was dropped from. How about that! "She could have killed somebody." Probably. You know my mom makes me keep my cell phone around my neck on a lanyard so I don't ever lose it or drop it. "She also makes you wear one of those kid leashes." Only at the mall! "Only?" And Target and the grocery store, and a lot of times at home.

Keep going for a shot of the StarFlyer so you can appreciate just how tall it is, and the video. You can easily still hear her screaming from the ground.

