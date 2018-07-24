Whatever Works: A Neck Hammock Designed To Improve Health

This is the $50 Neck Hammock. It looks like part of some sort of torture device and is supposed to change your life. I have to admit, breaking your neck would definitely be life changing. Some more info while I build my own out of bungee cords and a knee pad and try to slingshot my head over my neighbor's fence:





According to Neck Hammock, using the sling for 10 minutes or less per session can help address neck and shoulder pain, tension headaches, poor circulation, and mobility limitations.

While supported by the Neck Hammock, you'll be able to stretch out and improve blood flow in relative comfort.

Does it actually work? No clue. But I like how the kit comes with a 'DO NOT DISTURB' sign to hang on the other side of the door in case you're using the doorknob to support your neck hammock. Because it would suck to have your neck hammock yanked out from under your head, or a door opened directly into your skull. Trust me, I've passed out on the bathroom floor enough times to know what that feels like. One time my girlfriend swung the door open so hard I chipped a tooth on the base of the toilet. Try explaining that one to your dentist (I lied and told him a friend bet me to eat a rock).

Keep going for a several more shots and a video of Dr. Oz pretending like he's about to pull the door trick on a guy.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees every body part you care about deserves its own hammock.