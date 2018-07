This is 'Russian X-Men', a video somebody stitched together from various Youtube clips to make a low no budget opener for a live action Russian X-Men show. Now I'm not saying this video is the exact reason the internet was invented, but I did just text Al Gore and he didn't deny it.

Keep going for the WTF-Men in action.

Thanks to zootghost, who agrees now that's a superhero team you can trust.