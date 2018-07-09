What A Time To Be Alive: A Pink Coffin Pool Float With Lid

This is the pink coffin pool float (complete with lid) created by Canadian designers Andrew Greenbaum and Ian Felton. Apparently following an overwhelming interest on Instagram, they're decided to create a Kickstarter campaign to bring it to life (not active yet). No word what the pledge rewards will be, but I'm guessing inflatable coffin pool floats, possibly in different colors. "You're very astute." I'm one of the astutest. If astuting was an Olympic sport I could easily earn at least the bronze before having it stripped for doping. "Of course." My doctor said it was for my rash!

Keep going for a few more shots while I speculate if Rose would be willing to share this with Jack.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees there's no classier way to be buried at sea.