What A Jerk: Van Driver Purposefully Swerves To Hit Puddles And Soak People

July 30, 2018

Seen here on a mission to ruin days, this is a video from Ottawa, Canada of a Black & McDonald ("an integrated, multi-trade prime contractor serving government, institutions, industry and commerce across Canada, the US and overseas") employee in a company van purposefully swerving to hit every puddle they come across and soak pedestrians on the sidewalk. Unsurprisingly, the employee was immediately fired as soon as the company found out about the incident, because nobody likes having complete @$$holes working for them besides law firms and the government. Oh -- and my dentist.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks again to becca b, who agrees there's nothing worse than a real jerk.

  • Douchy McDouche

    A rude canadian? What is the world coming to?

  • JJ

    Here is Australia Its a $180 fine and 3 demerit points (you get 10 before you lose your license), you also get locked in a coffin sized box with ten random snakes and spiders collected from the nearest tree for 20 minutes

  • Andyman7714

    Who in the hell was filming it? Were they fired too?

  • Meh

    Canada, this is what you create with that douche in power.

  • Jenness

    I've been soaked like this back in the days when I didn't have a car and lived in a no-car needing city. It never happened after work or at a time when it wasn't imperative that I be dry and clean. It ALWAYS was a magical coincidence of suckage - like having this happen on my way to a first date I was SO excited about and I was almost there so I couldn't turn back and on my way to work - again - running late and almost there and the whole day was just miserable.

  • TheQiwiMan

    The dude got fired for this? Lame. Sure it's a dick move, but mostly a harmless prank, kinda overkill to fire the guy.

  • Being a complete asshole in a company vehicle is a good reason to fire an employee

  • TheQiwiMan

    Yeah I guess it does potentially reflect poorly on his employer.

    Still though, I wouldn’t have fired him if he were my employee.

  • Talon184

    As a business owner, I can promise you that if you keep employees around who make your business look bad, you won't be in business long.

  • FearlessFarris

    I guarantee the guys in that van were having the time of their lives. It was probably worth it to lose their jobs. They'll get a few weeks' severance pay, and then get a new job right away. Skilled trades are in such high demand, they won't miss a beat.

  • Gilbert

    Skilled trades? What, as a driver?

  • dlh0

    Skilled trades use vehicles to get to the job site. Difficult to carry all the tools and material in their pockets.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    considering he has to swerve at oncoming pedestrians while on a wet road to do the prank, i'd say it's reckless and potentially deadly

  • Dao

    I’ve gotta admit: I did that when I was younger.

  • FearlessFarris

    I still honk my horn when I drive by a golf course, and am lucky enough to catch a golfer mid-swing. Always brings a smile to my face.

  • This is also good to do if you see a skater about to try a trick. I say this as someone who skates, they will all find it hilarious besides the one trying the trick.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    That's when you politely let him go in front so that you can record the plate.

