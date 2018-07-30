What A Jerk: Van Driver Purposefully Swerves To Hit Puddles And Soak People

Seen here on a mission to ruin days, this is a video from Ottawa, Canada of a Black & McDonald ("an integrated, multi-trade prime contractor serving government, institutions, industry and commerce across Canada, the US and overseas") employee in a company van purposefully swerving to hit every puddle they come across and soak pedestrians on the sidewalk. Unsurprisingly, the employee was immediately fired as soon as the company found out about the incident, because nobody likes having complete @$$holes working for them besides law firms and the government. Oh -- and my dentist.

Keep going for the whole video.

