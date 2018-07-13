Well Well Well: Video Of A Sinkhole Swallowing A Water Well

This is a video of a sinkhole swallowing a well in the village of Ambukuthi in the Wayanad district of South India. One second it's there, and the next, it's gone (like my assistant during my magic show finale). Also, I have no clue how sinkholes work except that they're terrifying, but I would not be standing so close.

The well, which was a few generations old, was a popular landmark and fondly called 'Muthassi Kinar' (Granny's well).

Local residents said the well sunk due to heavy monsoon rains, which have ravaged the district over last three weeks. Eyewitnesses said a strange sound started emanating from inside the well on the morning of July 9. As many gathered near the well, it sunk right in front their eyes.

No word if that creepy girl from The Ring was involved, but I have my suspicions. When reached for comment about the incident, one boy, who only identified himself as Mikey, had this to say: "Down here, it's our time. It's our time down here. That's all over the second we ride up Troy's bucket." No clue what that means.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees Jack and Jill are gonna have to find another well.