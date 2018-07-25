Video Of Two Newly Discovered Peacock Spiders In Western Australia

July 25, 2018

Because not everything in Australia wants to kill you (only 99.8% and climbing as harmless species go extinct), this is a video of two newly discovered species of peacock spiders (Maratus tortus aka the Hokey Pokey spider, and Maratus unicup) captured by Jurgen Otto. Otto, along with his colleague David Knowles, has actually discovered and described the majority of the 70+ known species of peacock spiders. You know what they say -- do what you love, and you'll never work a day in your life. Of course if everybody actually did that we'd all be idly swinging in hammocks on a beach somewhere, and tropical cocktails served in coconuts and pineapples don't pay for themselves.

Keep going for the video while I practice shaking my tail feathers. "That's toilet paper." IT'S A TAIL.

Thanks to Amelie, who agrees there is something undeniably irresistible about those dance moves.

Mommy, Where's Grandpa?: Video Of Sinkhole Swallowing 80-Year Old Man In China

Previous Story

Smart Thinking: Photo Of A Dog That Dragged A Running Lawn Sprinkler Through Its Doggie Door

Next Story
  • Jenness

    Movie idea: Some broke, desperate but creative dancer somewhere is going to mimic these spiders and create the most amazingly seductive dance EVER. Bonus points if a CGI tiny spider gets a magical voice and teaches it to her. There will have to be something the spider needs, we think she'll get famous and blow him off, but NO...in the end she stops being a slutty gold digging selfish whore, breaks the spell and he turns into the prince of her dreams.

  • TheQiwiMan

    What I wouldn’t give to hear your life story.

  • Andyman7714

    Dude has got some moves.

  • Bling Nye

    Fucking love peacock spiders. Adorable. And hilarious. https://media2.giphy.com/me...

  • TheQiwiMan

    Evolution sure creates some silly creatures.

  • Eric Ord

    Three firsts...

    WHAT DOES IT PORTEND???

  • Corky McButterpants

    Does it presage you being wrong and, of course, not having a worthwhile life?

  • Eric Ord

    Couldn't be

  • Doog

    Yeah you weren't first here, bud.

  • Eric Ord

    Talk some more shit

  • Doog

    Awe the little guy thinks he's a peacock!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: ahooooga, australia, dancing, everything wants to kill you, hubba hubba, look at him go!, mating, meanwhile in australia, mother nature, nature, nature will find a way, shaking your tail feathers, showing off, spiders, the circle of life, videos, well i can't speak for that lady spider but i was certainly impressed
Previous Post
Next Post