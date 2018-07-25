Video Of Two Newly Discovered Peacock Spiders In Western Australia

Because not everything in Australia wants to kill you (only 99.8% and climbing as harmless species go extinct), this is a video of two newly discovered species of peacock spiders (Maratus tortus aka the Hokey Pokey spider, and Maratus unicup) captured by Jurgen Otto. Otto, along with his colleague David Knowles, has actually discovered and described the majority of the 70+ known species of peacock spiders. You know what they say -- do what you love, and you'll never work a day in your life. Of course if everybody actually did that we'd all be idly swinging in hammocks on a beach somewhere, and tropical cocktails served in coconuts and pineapples don't pay for themselves.

Keep going for the video while I practice shaking my tail feathers. "That's toilet paper." IT'S A TAIL.

Thanks to Amelie, who agrees there is something undeniably irresistible about those dance moves.