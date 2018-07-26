Video Of Tents Casually Flying Around At German Music Festival

Because some people can't risk an entire house (or flattening a witch) trying to get to Oz, this is a video of a bunch of tents and trash casually taking to the skies during the recent Parookaville German EDM festival. Thankfully, there don't appear to be any porta-potties participating. Who knows, maybe those tents just heard the beat drop and decided to get wild. *shrug* I've seen crazier things happen. "Have you though?" Never in my life, these are definitely the end-times.

Keep going for that kid from American Beauty's dream video.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees a lot of people are gonna be pissed when they find out their tents left for Oz without them. Those yellow bricks are worth $$$$.