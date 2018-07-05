Video Of Some Impressive Russian Martial Arts Stairwell Combat Training

This is a video from Russia of some Kadochnikov System of martial arts training for stairwell combat. Are they wearing chest protection? How do they not break all their ribs? My whole chest hurts just watching them and now it's hard to breathe. "You have a dog on your chest." She's a good girl, she gets what she wants. Still, who knew all those times my brother and I slid down the stairs on sofa cushions we were actually practicing an advanced technique of stairwell combat? That's pretty cool. "You slid into the front door and lost two teeth." Sure, but just imagine if that had been an enemy. "You'd be wearing his balls like eyepatches." Exactly.

Keep going for the video, then let's tie pillows to our chests and try the same thing.

Thanks again to ClosetNerd, who agrees they should have used way more flashbangs.