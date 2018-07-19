Video Of Green Goblin Style Jet-Powered Hoverboard Going 103.4MPH

This is a video of a jet-powered Flyboard Air being piloted up to an alleged 103.4 MPH while hanging out with a Lamborghini, plus doing a bunch of other general flying around and having a great time. I'm going to be honest though, the soundtrack kinda made me wish music had never been invented. I TOLD YOU KIDS TO STAY OFF MY LAWN. Regardless, would I ride a Flyboard Air at 103.4 MPH? What is this, an after-school daycare program? Call me when they can do 400MPH and I'll show you a man who's ready to disintegrate.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Tank, who can't go anywhere near 103.4MPH, but dreams about it.