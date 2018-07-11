Video of Crooks Installing A Card Skimmer On Convenience Store's Point-Of-Sale Machine

This is a short security cam video of two crooks installing a card skimmer on a convenience store's point-of-sale machine after distracting the clerk. It takes like one second. Granted the skimmer had to be made to fit that exact model of point of sale machine, but still. This might explain all the charges on my credit card bill that I don't recognize. They're like, all boner pills and video sex websites. "You sure that wasn't you, GW?" Can I get in trouble if I tell the credit card company they weren't?

Keep going for the video while I call my doctor and ask him if it's normal to feel like my heart is in my penis.

