Video Of A Man's Sandals Repeatedly Getting Stuck To A Hot Road In China

This is a video from Nanyang City in China's Henan Province on a 100-degree day of a man trying to cross a street and his feet repeatedly getting stuck to the asphalt while traffic goes around him. That does not look like a fun time, and I'd be pissed if it ruined my new Jordans. I mean, if I owned a pair of Jordans, which I do not because they're so expensive. The most I've ever paid for a pair of shoes is $60, and those were dress shoes to wear to interviews and weddings. "You mean the most I've ever paid." Dang it mom, why are always trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? "Those people aren't your friends." Yes they are too! Back me up. Well? Don't worry about all answering at once if that's what you're afraid of.

Keep going for the video while I crank the A/C until my dad yells at me.

Thanks to Ben J, who only leaves the house if it's going to remain between 72 and 76 degrees.