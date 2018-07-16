Video Of A Man's Sandals Repeatedly Getting Stuck To A Hot Road In China

July 16, 2018

shoes-stuck-to-road.jpg

This is a video from Nanyang City in China's Henan Province on a 100-degree day of a man trying to cross a street and his feet repeatedly getting stuck to the asphalt while traffic goes around him. That does not look like a fun time, and I'd be pissed if it ruined my new Jordans. I mean, if I owned a pair of Jordans, which I do not because they're so expensive. The most I've ever paid for a pair of shoes is $60, and those were dress shoes to wear to interviews and weddings. "You mean the most I've ever paid." Dang it mom, why are always trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? "Those people aren't your friends." Yes they are too! Back me up. Well? Don't worry about all answering at once if that's what you're afraid of.

Keep going for the video while I crank the A/C until my dad yells at me.

Thanks to Ben J, who only leaves the house if it's going to remain between 72 and 76 degrees.

Driver Gets Pulled Over, Cops Discover He's Sitting On A Bucket, Steering With A Pair Of Pliers

Previous Story

To Infinity And Beyond!: Airbag Deployed Under Man In A Recliner

Next Story
  • Eric Ord

    GW is no one's friend. If GW was an ice cream flavor, he'd be pralines and dick.

  • Jenness

    You realize that to half the population that's like the yummiest freaking flavor combo right? Because OMG that sounds so good.

  • Eric Ord

    I hate pralines

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    that's just a mime performing

  • Irina Abramovich

    Hubree can run across a Chinese street and not get stuck in the road... that guy is doing it wrong.... He must be high on LSD

  • Mark

    When I was a kid the roads in Pennsylvania where I lived would soften and bubble up the tar, and we walked around barefoot all the time...popping the bubbles with our toes and coating the bottoms of our feet with tar. I used to use gasoline to clean my feet almost every night.

    Chuck Norris has nothing on me.

  • Doog

    Luckily in China you can get a pair of Jorbans for less than 60 bucks

  • TheQiwiMan

    That was painful to watch.

    (and not just because its VV)

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: air conditioning, feet, having a terrible time, heat, hot, i'm mellllllting, melting, no thank you, not getting hit by a car, screw this i'm going home, somebody get this man an ice cream stat, that's too hot, video, walking, well that doesn't look like any fun
Previous Post
Next Post