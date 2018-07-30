Updated LEGO Gear And Pulley System Lifts Almost 500 Pounds With A Single LEGO Motor

July 30, 2018

This is a video of Youtuber Brick Experiment Channel's updated all-LEGO gear and pulley system. As you probably forgot, the previous version was able to produce 102.2kg (~225 pounds) of lift. This one, after some experimenting with different gear systems, is able to produce an astounding 226.1kg (~498.5 pounds) of lift with a single LEGO Power Functions medium motor. For reference, I can bench press a standard barbell plus a 25 pound weight on each side. What's that, like 600 pounds? "Ninety." Right -- 690. "No, just ninety." Wow, that is not very impressive. You know what I'm thinking I should do? "Work out more?" If by work out more you mean start huffing Wheaties, then yes.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Rob, who can lift almost 500 pounds with each finger and has never taken more than one trip to bring all the groceries in.

  • Jenness

    I'm not into Legos because they hurt your feet and get everywhere, but this is actually quite impressive.

  • RU5TY $H4CKL3F0RD

    Watching this on a computer at work with no speakers, so added my own music in my head: Bone Symphony - One Foot In Front Of The Other from Revenge of the Nerds

  • Meh

    Pretty cool, now use that force to make the thing go up and down and you know, make a robot hand or something.

  • Jenness

    LOL!

  • TheQiwiMan

    "Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum on which to place it, and I shall move the world" -my 9th grade Science teacher, stoned off his balls

  • Munihausen

    acrylonitrile butadiene styrene - is there anything it can't do?

