Two Dudes Double-Team A Controller To Perform A 1,000,000+ Point Grind In Tony Hawk's Underground

Seen here playing a celebratory game of hide-and-seek, this is a video of two dudes double-teaming a controller to perform a 1,117,544 grind trick in Tony Hawk's Underground for the Nintendo GameCube at 4:39 in the morning. If you can dream it, you can achieve it, that's the real message here. Especially with a couple close bros and enough Mountain Dew. Now I can't speak for these guys, but this was definitely the highlight of my life.

Keep going for the video, but the actual trick gets landed at 2:45.

Thanks to Brissely, who's just happy to see some people still know how to have a good time.