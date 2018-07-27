Trippy Footage Of Wingsuiters Flying Through A Cloud Cave

This is a video captured with a GoPro Fusion with OverCapture of two wingsuiters exploring a cloud cave. Basically, the Fusion camera's OverCapture shoots video in all 360-degrees, so the video can later be edited in post-production to pan from one portion of the captured video to another (ie from looking forward to behind you). It was pretty cool to watch. It also got me thinking -- are there any skydive companies out there that will let you jump with a wingsuit without any prior skydiving or parachute experience whatsoever? Asking for a friend who just doesn't care anymore.

Keep going for this video, as well as another exploring the possibilities of OverCapture in other situations.

Thanks to Amir, who tried to tell me a wingsuit won't work from jumping off the top of my parents' garage, even though I suspect he just wants to do it first and steal my thunder.