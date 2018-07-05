Trippy 360-Degree Stabilized Footage From The Front Of A Roller Coaster

July 5, 2018

This is a video captured by Jeb Corliss aboard Six Flags Magic Mountain's Goliath roller coaster using a GoPro Fusion that shoots footage in 360-degrees. He then stabilized the video, and this is the result. Pretty trippy, right? I felt like I was gonna get sick. "Well there IS puke on your shirt." *shrugging* I guess I did get sick. "How do you not know if you puke or not?" Well when the crushing anxiety of life makes you dry heave constantly the only different is a little liquid and pieces of Pop-Tart.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Sam The Sham, who agrees half the footage makes it look like Jeb is holding onto the coaster's invisible unicorn horn.

Videos Of Fireflies Lighting Up Inside Frog Stomachs

Previous Story

The Ol' Piece Of Paper In Front Of Your Welding Mask Prank

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: amusement parks, but did you have a funnel cake and turkey leg?, freaky deaky, having a great time, i don't feel so good, i think i'm gonna be sick, neato, rides, roller coaster, so that's what that looks like, somebody hold me, trippy, video, whoa, wtf did i just watch
Previous Post
Next Post