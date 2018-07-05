Trippy 360-Degree Stabilized Footage From The Front Of A Roller Coaster

This is a video captured by Jeb Corliss aboard Six Flags Magic Mountain's Goliath roller coaster using a GoPro Fusion that shoots footage in 360-degrees. He then stabilized the video, and this is the result. Pretty trippy, right? I felt like I was gonna get sick. "Well there IS puke on your shirt." *shrugging* I guess I did get sick. "How do you not know if you puke or not?" Well when the crushing anxiety of life makes you dry heave constantly the only different is a little liquid and pieces of Pop-Tart.

Keep going for the video.

