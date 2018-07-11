Trippy 3-D Projection Mapped Video On Cylindrical Tower

July 11, 2018

This is a video from the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey, that was 3-D projection mapped to celebrate the Genclik Festivali. There were a lot of pretty trippy effects. And I'm not just saying that because I'm on mushrooms, but I did have kabobs for lunch. "Wrong kind of mushrooms." Then why do I feel so funny? "Undercooked meat?" Story of my life. Now if you'll excuse me-- "You need to be alone in the bathroom for a while?" I mean you're welcome to join me, but you'll never be the same afterwards.

Keep going for the whole video, as well as another, zoomier one because it was available.

Thanks to ClosetNerd, who agrees projection mapped tombstones is going to be all the rage in the future.

  • Doog

    Just a matter of time until someone hacks that thing and projects a dick over the tower.

  • Corky McButterpants

    C'mon. Protrait Video! WTF!!
    Oh wait... yeah, ok, I'll allow it.

  • TheQiwiMan

    This is awesome, I love living in DA FEWCHA!

  • Doog

    Yus!

  • n_a_a_s

    awesome, love it!

