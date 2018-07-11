Trippy 3-D Projection Mapped Video On Cylindrical Tower

This is a video from the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey, that was 3-D projection mapped to celebrate the Genclik Festivali. There were a lot of pretty trippy effects. And I'm not just saying that because I'm on mushrooms, but I did have kabobs for lunch. "Wrong kind of mushrooms." Then why do I feel so funny? "Undercooked meat?" Story of my life. Now if you'll excuse me-- "You need to be alone in the bathroom for a while?" I mean you're welcome to join me, but you'll never be the same afterwards.

Keep going for the whole video, as well as another, zoomier one because it was available.

