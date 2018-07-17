Total Pro: Helicopter Pilot's Skills Help Rescue Climbers Trapped On Mountaintop

This is a video of a mountaintop rescue operation conducted by the Oregon Army National Guard, who sent personnel in a tandem-rotor Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter to retrieve a man who climbed to the summit of Mount Hood with the intention of taking his own life by overdosing on pills, as well as the six rescue climbers who were sent to bring him back down alive. By the time the climbers reached the man, warmer temperatures and melting ice preventing a safe return down the mountain, resulting in this helicopter rescue, in which the pilot backs the ass of the massive copter right into the side of the mountain. I can't even imagine what it must be like walking around with balls that big. Also, provided those steel grapefruits don't get in the way, I bet he can parallel park a car with the precision of a watchmaker.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees ten people risking their lives to save a man who was considering ending his is a testament to humanity.