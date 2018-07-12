Three Giant Tesla Coils Perform A Star Wars Medley

July 12, 2018

star-wars-tesla-coils.jpg

This is a video of three large Dual Resonant Solid State Tesla Coils (DRSSTCs) performing a Star Wars medley at the recent Kansas City Maker Faire. I liked the part where they were playing Star Wars tunes and looked like they were shooting lightning. I've never gotten to experiment with a Tesla coil myself, but I used to have one of those plasma globes (which, FUN FACT: were also invented by Tesla) from Spencer's when I was in high school. "Fascinating." I used to rest my balls on it for birth control (plus as a party trick). "Wait, what?" I learned that in 10th grade health class. "You did not learn that in health class." Well not from the teacher.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Namberry, who agrees they should have hired Star Wars Kid to stand in there with a metal curtain rod and swing it around like a badass.

Learn How To Pilot That Thing: Family Drone Photo Gone Wrong

Previous Story

Awww: Little Kid Holds Super Mario 'Tap Here To Power Up' Sign For Marathon Runners

Next Story
  • Kyle Myers

    I was there and underneath that canopy those things are deafening. It is really cool to see the light bend around where the discharges go. It's very simliar to looking at the surface of a really hot road.

  • The_Wretched

    Hrm, more like playing star wars to induce electrical discharges. I don't think the noise from the zappies was the source.

  • TheQiwiMan

    So much raw power. I see no better use than making Star Wars music with these bad boys.

  • Elizabeth J. Seymour

    Did you try to making money online before however did not really achieve profitable results? In this case no need to get worried ever again! Simply because we now have properly trained at least 5000 people on the globe & they are really basically generating $5k to $10k each month. All you need is a computer and a broadband connectivity, absolutely no technical skills are required.Allow me to share exactly what I am doing ... https://creategoodthings582...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: different strokes for different folks, electricity, lightning, medley, music, playing music, ride the lightning, so that's what that looks and sounds like, songs, star wars, sure why not, thanks internet, the pinnacle of human achievement, theme, zippity zap!
Previous Post
Next Post