The iWalk 2.0, A Hands-Free Crutch That Supports Your Busted Leg So You Can Still Walk Around

This is the iWalk 2.0 (I'm assuming the iWalk 1.0 was your actual leg before you broke it), a hands-free crutch that supports your injured lower leg, foot or ankle so you can still hobble around like a modern day pirate. Some more info while I debate whether I would rather have one of these, or one of those scooter supports with the wheels and handlebars I've seen so many people with recently (FULL DISCLOSURE: I'm leaning towards an electric wheelchair).

iWalk 2.0 is a carefully engineered multiple award winning medical mobility device that ends the pain and inconvenience of conventional crutches. ...Crutches are hard to walk in. Navigating stairs on crutches is dangerous. Underarms get bruised and rubbed raw. Crutches make your arms and shoulders fatigue. But most of all, crutches fall short because you can't use your hands or your arms. The iWALK2.0 is the best solution for non-weight bearing lower leg injuries. iWALK2.0 is easy to learn, economical to own, is pain free and provides unsurpassed mobility.

Again, whatever works. Although I remember the few times in my life I've had to be on crutches, and I have to admit: I enjoyed the extra sympathy I got. Sure I told everyone at school I'd broken my leg lifting a burning car to rescue a litter of kittens (I jumped off my parents' roof with a garbage bag parachute), but still. It felt good. I wish I could experience that feeling all the time. So here's the plan: you get in the elevator on the third floor and hit the emergency stop button, then I'll pry the doors open on the second floor and throw myself down the shaft, breaking my leg at the bottom. "Why don't you just fake a broken leg?" Holy shit *kissing forehead* I knew there was a reason we were BFFs!

