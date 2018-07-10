The iWalk 2.0, A Hands-Free Crutch That Supports Your Busted Leg So You Can Still Walk Around

This is the iWalk 2.0 (I'm assuming the iWalk 1.0 was your actual leg before you broke it), a hands-free crutch that supports your injured lower leg, foot or ankle so you can still hobble around like a modern day pirate. Some more info while I debate whether I would rather have one of these, or one of those scooter supports with the wheels and handlebars I've seen so many people with recently (FULL DISCLOSURE: I'm leaning towards an electric wheelchair).

iWalk 2.0 is a carefully engineered multiple award winning medical mobility device that ends the pain and inconvenience of conventional crutches. ...Crutches are hard to walk in. Navigating stairs on crutches is dangerous. Underarms get bruised and rubbed raw. Crutches make your arms and shoulders fatigue. But most of all, crutches fall short because you can't use your hands or your arms. The iWALK2.0 is the best solution for non-weight bearing lower leg injuries. iWALK2.0 is easy to learn, economical to own, is pain free and provides unsurpassed mobility.

Again, whatever works. Although I remember the few times in my life I've had to be on crutches, and I have to admit: I enjoyed the extra sympathy I got. Sure I told everyone at school I'd broken my leg lifting a burning car to rescue a litter of kittens (I jumped off my parents' roof with a garbage bag parachute), but still. It felt good. I wish I could experience that feeling all the time. So here's the plan: you get in the elevator on the third floor and hit the emergency stop button, then I'll pry the doors open on the second floor and throw myself down the shaft, breaking my leg at the bottom. "Why don't you just fake a broken leg?" Holy shit *kissing forehead* I knew there was a reason we were BFFs!

Keep going for a couple more shots (including a woman who couldn't be happier she broke her foot, as well as some poor bastard who couldn't garner enough sympathy for someone else to mow his lawn), and a couple videos (including a man operating the world's most dedicated dog-walking service).

Thanks again to hairless, who promised to push me in a wheelchair when I can't walk, which is now. Start pushing.

  • Dao

    A good friend of mine has one of these as he busted his leg when we were dirt bike riding. We went camping and he was still lifting big logs into the fire while wearing this stupid leg thing. They seem to work quite well. It was also fun to kick it out from under him, he would spill his Victoria Bitter and get cranky. #australia

  • n_a_a_s

    great idea, retarded name

  • GeneralDisorder

    Brutananadilewski would be a better name for it.

  • n_a_a_s

    definitely, yeah - rolls off the tongue much smoother than shitting an "i" in front of it ;)

  • GeneralDisorder

    Oh... There's an idea. Call it the iBrutananadilewski

  • Jenness

    Anything to beat the bruises from crutches but it still looks painful.

  • Bling Nye

    I can't believe not a single one of them was dressed like a pirate. Talk about a missed opportunity.

  • Munihausen

    Arousing? Asking for a friend.

  • The_Wretched

    I was wondering if it came with optional attachments.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I have personally never been so motivated to mow my lawn that having an ankle injury impede me from mowing it caused me distress.

  • Jesus Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    Poor guy must have a family.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I married a woman who likes mowing. It didn't work out but on the plus side I didn't have to mow for seven years.

