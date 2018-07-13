The Helyx, A Bicycle With Front And Rear Steering

This is the Kickstarter video for the Helyx bike, a ~$350 bicycle with both front and rear wheel steering that opens up A WHOLE NEW CAN OF TRICK POSSIBILITIES. *does a bunny hop* My God did that feel good. The rear wheel can also be quick-locked in case you're in a hurry to get somewhere and just want the bike to ride like a normal, non-circus bicycle. Admittedly, I'm kind of into it. Of course I'm also a bike nut and ride mine everywhere. And not just because the state took my driver's license, but if they'd just granted me the permits to close the streets for my neighborhood stunt spectacular, those accidents never would have happened. "You're blaming the state." All I needed were those permits. "You drove your car clear through a neighbor's house." That was intentional, and it took incredible skill and balls the size AND TASTE of watermelons. "And the resulting house fire?" Hell of a finale, wasn't it?



Keep going for a couple shots of the bike and the full Kickstarter video.

Thanks to Josh, who invented the Helyx. Heck yeah, let's start a Helyx crew. God knows my Rollerblade squad bailed on me years ago.