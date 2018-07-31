The Build Your Own Creepy Robotic Centipede Toy Kit

This is the $50 Centipede Robot educational construction kit sold by Japanese R/C toy manufacturer Tamiya. It's based on a centipede robot created by the Osaka University's Graduate School of Engineering. It's creepy. Still, it does look like it would make a great relationship tester. You just buy one, assemble it, then let it loose in the bed and tell your partner it's a new sex toy. If they're into it, you know they're the one. "To marry?" No, to quietly leave in the middle of the night. Don't even bother with a note, you'll only be wasting valuable time.

Keep going for a video of the toy in action.

Thanks to Aaron L, who agrees some things just don't need to exist.