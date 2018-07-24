The Aerodynamics And Drag Coefficient Of Various Star Wars Ships

July 24, 2018

star-wars-ships-aerodynamics.jpg

This is a video created by Youtuber EC Henry analyzing the aerodynamics and drag coefficient of various Star Wars ships. Unsurprisingly, TIE fighters, just like virtually every roommate I've ever had, are giant turds. Of course if your ship flies the entirety of its life in outerspace then aerodynamics and drag hardly matter. What does matter is flying a ship that looks cool and impresses the alien babes. Back me up, Han. "The Millennium Falcon is basically a flying pancake." *shrug* I'd still do you.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Landon P, who agrees there should be way more spaceships in the Star Wars universe with flame paint jobs.

  • tim

    Maybe aerodynamics isn't the right word, but it does approximate cross-sectional area, which is important when navigating the space junk that must accumulate around any space station, and the explosion debris of a recently destroyed enemy ship.

  • So... ships that spend 99% of their time in space, work best in space where none of this matters?
    I guess the more recent movies show them doing more double duty, but it's kind of like saying how aerodynamic is a tank? The correct answer is usually, "unless something goes pretty fucky....who cares".
    At least he didn't bother with star destroyers or frigates that literally never enter an atmosphere.

  • Homestar

    Alright then.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I found this video both enlightening and entertaining.

    I wonder how aerodynamic Ligma is.

