Thanks, Internet!: A Short Video Of Baby Birds Synced To The Opening Of Led Zepplin's 'Immigrant Song'

July 31, 2018

led-zepplin-birds.jpg

Because the internet's giant, greased wheels never stop turning, this is a short 14-second clip of a nest of baby birds synced to the opening of Led Zepplin's 'Immigrant Song'. As far as videos like this go, it's pretty perfect. Maybe not as perfect as you are, but what is? "Well--" *puts finger to your mouth* Shhhhhh, just own it. "But--" Have you ever stopped to consider maybe your imperfections are actually part of your perfection? "What does that even mean?" No clue, but my mom says it to me all the time, usually after I've been crying. "You cry a lot, GW?" Yes, and usually until I'm dehydrated.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees the internet is humanity's greatest work of art AND biggest disaster.

Safety First, A PSA: Man Falls Down 40-Foot Waterfall Trying To Take A Selfie

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Daniel Washington

    those bird mouths look legit terrifying

  • Jonathan Tippett

    Old ass video. Here's my preferred version https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • SmokeThatSkinWagon
  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    those bird mouths look legit terrifying

  • Bling Nye

    Bravo. Bra-fuckin-vo.

    http://www.reactiongifs.com...

  • Ollie Williams

    Video isn't playing for me.

  • TheQiwiMan

    You have to belieeeeeeeeeve!

  • TheQiwiMan

    GDI it's always these short ones that get me.

    Well played, Internet.

  • Eric Ord

    I think the cool kids call them vines

    R-right?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: awwww, babies, birds, everybody needs a hobby, i needed that, it's like dark side of the moon and the wizard of oz!, music, sure why not, thanks internet, that was nice, video, well that was fun, what the internet was made for, why do i get the feeling those birds are going to grow up with electric superpowers?
Previous Post