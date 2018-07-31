Thanks, Internet!: A Short Video Of Baby Birds Synced To The Opening Of Led Zepplin's 'Immigrant Song'

Because the internet's giant, greased wheels never stop turning, this is a short 14-second clip of a nest of baby birds synced to the opening of Led Zepplin's 'Immigrant Song'. As far as videos like this go, it's pretty perfect. Maybe not as perfect as you are, but what is? "Well--" *puts finger to your mouth* Shhhhhh, just own it. "But--" Have you ever stopped to consider maybe your imperfections are actually part of your perfection? "What does that even mean?" No clue, but my mom says it to me all the time, usually after I've been crying. "You cry a lot, GW?" Yes, and usually until I'm dehydrated.

Keep going for the video.

