Ten-Forward, Star Trek: The Next Generation Vodka

July 25, 2018

Hot on the stumbling heels of that James T. Kirk bourbon comes the next Star Trek inspired liquor from Silver Screen Bottling Company, Ten-Forward vodka -- named after the lounge and bar on the USS Enterprise-D in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The 40% ABV vodka will retail for around $30 per 750mL bottle when it's released September 10th. "Wanna get drunk and play three-dimensional chess?!" It's like you read my mind, minus the chess.

  • MostlyPonies

    Vodka was probably the least featured alcohol in TNG. What a waste.

  • Jenness

    Right?!? They need to have something spacier, like some really interesting cocktail mix set in a cool spacey glass. Or one of these real drinks: https://i.dailymail.co.uk/i... or http://static2.uk.businessi...

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS Something about the hangovers being nastier than Data's cat

