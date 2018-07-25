Ten-Forward, Star Trek: The Next Generation Vodka

Hot on the stumbling heels of that James T. Kirk bourbon comes the next Star Trek inspired liquor from Silver Screen Bottling Company, Ten-Forward vodka -- named after the lounge and bar on the USS Enterprise-D in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The 40% ABV vodka will retail for around $30 per 750mL bottle when it's released September 10th. "Wanna get drunk and play three-dimensional chess?!" It's like you read my mind, minus the chess.

Thanks to hairless, who clearly hasn't had enough strong spirits to grow some fur on his chest.