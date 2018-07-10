Staggered, Sliding Airline Seats That Allow For Easier Boarding, More Room For Middle Passenger

July 10, 2018

These are two promo videos for the Side-Slip airline seating developed by Molon Labe Seating. It allows the aisle seat to be slid over the middle seat for easier boarding, and when its pulled back out provides the middle seat (which is staggered behind and slightly below the other two seats) with three extra inches of width. Me? I'm a window seat man myself, but that's just me and I've already seen at least three UFOs.

As passengers get off the aircraft they will slide the seat across to make the aisle wider. Of course flight attendants and cleaning crews can also slide the seats into the the wider aisle configuration to prepare for the next passengers to load. The seats should be in the wider-aisle configuration as passengers come onboard, they simply walk to their seat and slide the seat into place and take their seat. ...Our staggered design means that adjacent passengers now have their arms, elbows, shoulders and thighs staggered. It doesn't look like a lot but when you sit in the seat you notice it instantly, it makes a huge difference.

Hey, whatever works. Will we ever actually see these seats in use though? Beats me, although stranger things have happened. I'm talking about those UFOs I saw, by the way. Unfortunately, all the government hotlines I called didn't want to hear about them, but if you want to meet for lunch sometime I'd be more than happy to tell you about everything I saw. And if we happen to play a little footsie and one thing leads to another, well... "Did you even see any UFOs?" Nothing that didn't turn out to be a seagull, no.


  • MaxLastnamenotpowers

    18" for outside seats? Anyone know if that is up or down from the norm? I know that the average of legroom is 32"...no wait that's backwards lean.

  • Mark

    Does anybody see the problem with this concept?
    What happens when someone is walking down the "expanded" aisle and they suddenly come across the person who is already seated in their aisle seat?

  • GeneralDisorder

    Fistfight.

  • Ollie Williams

    Call the middle seat "American Sized".

  • Mark

    Is that fair?
    Would it be wrong for me to say the inside seat is "Asian sized"? See how easy it is to make it sound insensitive? All I had to do was replace American with another nationality and suddenly it's insensitive.

  • Ollie Williams

    Yes, it is fair, because America is the most obese country in the world and shaming seems to be the only motivation factor that works. https://renewbariatrics.com...

    Also, it was a joke.

    Also, I'm American.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Your link says the US is number 19 on the "highest percentage of obese adults".

  • Ollie Williams

    Top 10 Most Obese Countries (July 1st, 2017)

    1. United States of America – 109,342,839

    The conversation is about seats, so it makes sense to go off numbers of persons, not percentages of population.

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's the third most populous nation. Of course the raw numbers are gonna be higher. But that doesn't mean it's the "most obese" because context matters.

  • Ollie Williams

    It is the most obese by pure population numbers. If you'd rather look at a different metric, go for it, but you wanting to define "most obese" differently doesn't make me wrong.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I'm going by percentage of obese adults because by pure population numbers two countries notorious for having a significant population of starving people have the second and third highest "sheer number" of obese people even though it's 9 and 6% respectively.

    China has almost five times the total number of people as the US and by your chosen metric it's the second most obese...

    Meanwhile the "highest percentage of obese adults" is Cook Islands at 50% and their adult population is the size of Patchogue village, NY (total population just below Lackawanna city, NY). Patchogue village is the 73rd largest city in New York state.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    You've got it all wrong, it's not the percentage of the adult population which is obese that matters, but the percentage of obese adults that is fat that counts. Our obese are more obese than your obese, therefore we are the 'most obese'. QED.

  • Mark

    Whether you;re american or not doesn't change anything. Asians are among the shortest but it still wouldn't be right.

  • Ollie Williams

    What exactly isn't "right" about stating facts? Facts are not insensitive, they are facts.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Ollie, I'd like you to meet post-modernism...

  • Ollie Williams

    It and PC culture are the absolute worst.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Wow, sorry. Didn't mean to upset you, but you really don't need to call your own mother names like that. 😬

  • Ollie Williams

    I fixed my typo within seconds of commenting.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Disqus doesn't seem to be sending me notifications when you fix typos, I'll have to check the settings....

  • Ollie Williams

    Probably not terribly important in the grand scheme of things.

