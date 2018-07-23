So It Begins: Boston Dynamics Says They'll Be Able To Produce 1,000 Robot Dogs A Year By 2019

Because a single robot dog is hardly a robotic death army, Boston Dynamics has announced it will be able to produce upwards of 1,000 of its SpotMini robotic dogs per year by the end of 2019. Obviously, I hope to have my apocalypse survival bunker finished by the same time.

.... Speaking last month at the CeBIT computer expo Hannover, Germany, [founder Marc Raibert] said Boston Dynamics is already testing SpotMini with potential clients in four categories: construction, delivery, security, and home assistance.

... "We've built ten by hand, we're building 100 with manufacturers at the end of this year, and at the end of 2019, we're going to begin production at the rate of about 1,000 a year," he said of SpotMini The attachment point where the SpotMini's robotic arm stems from its body could in the future hold a variety of attachments "to be designed and produced by third parties," per Fortune, making it more versatile. For example, instead of a claw the arm could terminate in a power tool or a camera.

Ahh, third party robotic dog arm attachments, this will end well. And by well I mean with a robotic dog pointing a gun at you.

I remember when I was a kid I used to think robots were the future. And I still do, I'm just afraid it's going to be a future without humans. Can you imagine the day you see a humanoid walking its pet robot dog down the sidewalk? That'll be the day, won't it? "What day?" The day I hit the big red button.

Thanks to cjcjcjcj, who agrees partying like it's 2019 doesn't sound as fun anymore.