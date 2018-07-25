Smart Thinking: Photo Of A Dog That Dragged A Running Lawn Sprinkler Through Its Doggie Door

July 25, 2018

dog-with-sprinkler-inside.jpg

This is a photo (I know, the lack of a video should be a crime) of Cara Wohr's border collie puppy Baloo playing with a lawn sprinkler inside the house after dragging it through his doggie door, apparently because he felt it was too hot to play with outside. Smart dog. Cara captured this quick shot for insurance adjustment purposes before jamming the sprinkler back outside the door. Personally, I would have left it there, but that's just me and I've always wanted an indoor pool. One summer in high school I already had the basement filled to three feet before my parents got home from vacation.

Keep going for a shot of Baloo playing with the sprinkler in the yard where it belongs.

Thanks to Bridgette C, for reminding me of the time my dog dragged a stick with a hornet's nest attached in through the doggie door.

Video Of Two Newly Discovered Peacock Spiders In Western Australia

Previous Story

Ten-Forward, Star Trek: The Next Generation Vodka

Next Story
  • Jenness

    Why would you even put the dog who already plays with the sprinkler outside and not lock the dog door when the sprinkler is on anyway? Methinks this is some passive-aggressive payback. Did someone cheat on you on that couch and wouldn't get rid of it? There is more to this story!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Who hurt you? 😢

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Many a much better dog has met its end for much less

  • Meh

    This is why these little doors are for cats. Way smarter.

  • adsffda

    my dog is afraid of sprinklers. THEY MOVE YET THEY DO NOT LIVE

  • The Chosen One

    I had my finger on the Post button, and waited till you got your First, since I'm a staunch Eric Ord Supporter.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Kill yourself

  • Douchy McDouche

    Dog: "FUCK YOUR COUCH, NIGGA!"

  • Ollie Williams

    Get your phone out and take a photo instead of putting it outside. Makes perfect sense. Had that dumb bitch just put it outside, she wouldn't need to call her insurance adjuster. There isn't that much water on the floor, and would have been less had she put on her big girl pants and put it outside again. Jesus christ I hate people.

  • Mark

    She needed a picture to post on Faceboo...I mean....for the insurance company.

  • Eric Ord

    I personally do all the things I do purely for the fake Internet points

  • TheQiwiMan

    Now that right there.... is a Bad Boy.

  • Eric Ord

    You thought you were taking my first but it is in fact I who am taking yours!

  • TheQiwiMan

    I had my finger on the Post button, and waited till you got your First, since I'm a staunch Eric Ord Supporter.

  • Eric Ord

    This is acceptable

  • Eric Ord

    FURST

  • Mark

    This isn't an official first due to internet spelling code violation 3.74.4a

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: clever boy, don't forget to keep your pets cool in this ridiculous heat, good boy!, having a great time, living your best life, making a mess, problem solving, smart, so that's what that looks like, staying cool, water, watersports, we are farmers bum bum bum bum bum, who's a good boy?!
Previous Post
Next Post