Skateboarder Performs 'The Impossible' Board-Around-Your-Foot Flip Off A Pole

July 10, 2018

This is a video of skateboarder Jackson Pilz performing 'a pole jam late impossible' (thanks commentor Sharpestlife) The impossible was developed by pro skater Rodney Mullen, and Jackson performs this one after riding up a pole. It's pretty impressive to see. I actually used to skateboard until I broke my forearm snowboarding. Then the doctor put a pin in my wrist and a plate and six screws in my radius (the larger bone in your forearm, on the thumb side) and sealed the break with bone marrow from my hip. Despite the bone marrow, the break never actually fully healed and I rebroke it and bent the plate kickflipping over the recycling bin in my parents' driveway a few months later. Now I have even more metal in my arm and have offically retired from sports. Now I already know what you're thinking, and no amount of money is going to convince me to give you a handjob and talk like a robot. "How about $200?" ZIP ZAP, I AM OPTIMUS PRIME.

Keep going for the whole video, which shows the trick in regular speed too, as well as all the youngsters rushing in for high-fives (including the two Hulks seen in the background).

A post shared by Jackson Pilz (@jacksonpilz) on

Thanks to Luc, for reminding me I still can't do a pushup without lightning shooting through my arm.

Looking Good: SUV Covered In Black Outdoor Carpet

Previous Story

Polish Historian Keeps His Cool And Continues Interview As Cat Climbs On His Head

Next Story
  • Sharpestlife

    The trick that's actually impressive is that he did the trick late after riding up the pole. It's called a pole jam Late impossible. The impossible is cool on it's own, but the whole trick is even cooler if you realize what he actually did.

  • Geekologie

    thank you i have updated the article to reflect this

  • n_a_a_s

    I didn't realize he launched it off the pole before you said that, indeed a late back foot impossible is impressive but damn off the pole - thank you for pointing that out

  • Konstantin

    Physicists: "Board cannot achieve stable rotation around this axis."
    Skaters: "You mean like this?"
    Physicists: "... But the intermediate axis theorem?"
    Skaters: "Oh, we were never good with theorems."

  • Bling Nye

    A god among men!

    A man among boys!

  • Munihausen

    Rad

  • Bling Nye

    No, those were BMX.

  • Munihausen

    Groovy?

  • n_a_a_s

    sick!

  • GeneralDisorder

    He's a witch. Should be burn him or drown him?

  • Meh

    This is the trick in between the 360flip and hardflip. Rodney Mullen i remember all those sick tricks. And being him in TH.

  • n_a_a_s

    not quite... late anything is sick because you need the speed & timing to land even off a launch. Ollie impossibles are not difficult with a good scoop/sweep like pressure flips, ect I think. Rodney landed late kickflips, 1/2flip returns, lateshoves, ect on flat ground let alone launching off skatepark banks before skateboarding was recognized years ago

  • TheQiwiMan

    Thus, the tragedy of skateboarding: By the time you get good enough to truly pull off those sick mind-blowing tricks.... you just look like an old creep who spends way too much time around children.

  • n_a_a_s

    thank you ambassador of skateboarding culture, you clearly know everything so please keep sharing your wisdom

  • TheQiwiMan

    I'm glad you can see that. You may now kneel kiss my ring.

  • Fartbutt

    The tragedy of being a full time blog commenter: You dont do anything.

  • toba_fett

    Ah to be 30 and have 10-year-olds love me...I don't need a skate board, just a panel van and some ice cream

  • TheMajesticWaterRuffalo

    This man does his skateboard trickery in a park surrounded by 10-year-olds. Fascinating.

    Also, ERIC ORD IS UNDERAPPRECIATED AND I LOVE HIM WITH 17% OF MY HEART!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bones, breaking things, do a barrel roll!, do a kickflip!, flips, good job, having a great time, impressive, man chad muska used to be my idol (and probably still is), man i wish i was cool, memories, oh wow, skateboarding, skills, so that's what that looks like, tricks, video
Previous Post
Next Post