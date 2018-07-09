Silky Smooth: Mario 64 Modded To Play In 4K At 60 Frames Per Second

This is a video demonstration of a Mario 64 mod created by Youtuber Kaze Emanuar that allows the game to be played on a computer in 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second. For reference, the original ran at 320x240 at 30FPS, and only 20FPS in some areas. Looks silky smooth, right? But it also looks a little unsettling, because your brain knows it shouldn't look that good. Like if I walked in and there was a woman in my bed. "But I thought you had a girlfriend." I do, we just choose to sleep in separate beds on account of my intense restless leg syndrome. "He doesn't have a restless leg, he pees the bed if he drinks anything after 8PM, which is always because he's a chocolate milk addict." Jesus, honey!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Mark B, who agrees it's hard to believe 320x240 resolution was so sick in 1996.