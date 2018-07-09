Silky Smooth: Mario 64 Modded To Play In 4K At 60 Frames Per Second

July 9, 2018

mario-64-4k-60fps.jpg

This is a video demonstration of a Mario 64 mod created by Youtuber Kaze Emanuar that allows the game to be played on a computer in 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second. For reference, the original ran at 320x240 at 30FPS, and only 20FPS in some areas. Looks silky smooth, right? But it also looks a little unsettling, because your brain knows it shouldn't look that good. Like if I walked in and there was a woman in my bed. "But I thought you had a girlfriend." I do, we just choose to sleep in separate beds on account of my intense restless leg syndrome. "He doesn't have a restless leg, he pees the bed if he drinks anything after 8PM, which is always because he's a chocolate milk addict." Jesus, honey!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Mark B, who agrees it's hard to believe 320x240 resolution was so sick in 1996.

  • Munihausen

    Wonderful game.

  • Doog

    I don't know if it's just me, but I can't tell a difference. A couple things look different in the HD texture clip (like the tunnel), but the side by side 30FPS v. 60FPS look exactly the same to me.

  • Daily Lama

    Yup, same here. In "real" video it seems more noticeable, but in digitally rendered video I rarely see a difference between 30 and 60fps. (and before y'all tell me it sucks to be me, I should remind you that I'm never disappointed when something runs at 30, unlike y'all, whose lives are ruined)

  • SonicGold

    Have a look at these : https://www.testufo.com/
    You'll understand way better :)

  • FearlessFarris

    Man, I'm glad I'm not the only one.

  • Beard

    Smooth.

