Safety First, A PSA: Man Falls Down 40-Foot Waterfall Trying To Take A Selfie

July 31, 2018

selfie-fall.jpg

This is a video of a man in India falling from a 40-foot waterfall (some news outlets are saying it was 50 feet, personally it looks more like 30 to me) and breaking his hip while trying to take a selfie at the top of said waterfall. Thankfully, he kinda lands in the water or this could have been much, much worse. Just a heads up folks: that perfect selfie isn't worth it. Seriously, the most attention it's ever going to get anyways is from friends while they're mindlessly scrolling down their Instagram feed, idly liking every post anyone they know makes, because that's what people do. "Says the guy with like ten pics of him hanging off his balcony railing." I'm a total badass, those should have gotten way more likes.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who urges you all to remember you're not shooting the cover of National Geographic.

But Why?: A 6-Foot, 225-Pound Gummi Pizza

Previous Story

Thanks, Internet!: A Short Video Of Baby Birds Synced To The Opening Of Led Zepplin's 'Immigrant Song'

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    Oooooh, nice form, but a little rough on the landing. He may have to settle for the bronze!

  • adsffda

    i don't wanna see the video, i wanna see the selfie he took

  • TheQiwiMan

    ..but how did the Selfie turn out..?

  • Bling Nye

    Nature will fuck you up if you help it to.

  • Ez

    I have done this so many times in Dragon Soul, I wish Warcraft kept a "death by S.E.L.F.I.E. count".

  • Meh

    Nice i hope he died. Best way for stupid shit like selfies to improve the earth.

  • tim

    Anyone else having problems getting DIGG videos to show up full screen? The Full Screen button makes it only a little bigger. Not even a button to take it to the website like there is with YouTube. Tried Chrome and Edge on Windows 10.

  • Adibobea9

    Click the link in the article…

  • Closet Nerd

    Don't go chasing waterfalls....
    Please stick to the rivers and selfies you're used to....

  • Closet Nerd

    DAMN IT DARWIN!!!!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: dangerous, hurting yourself, instagram, just use photoshop already come on people, not worth it, photography, psa, public service announcement, safety first, safety helmet, safety last, scary, seflie, taking pictures, terrifying, video, what is wrong with people?, yikes
Previous Post
Next Post