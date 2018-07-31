Safety First, A PSA: Man Falls Down 40-Foot Waterfall Trying To Take A Selfie

This is a video of a man in India falling from a 40-foot waterfall (some news outlets are saying it was 50 feet, personally it looks more like 30 to me) and breaking his hip while trying to take a selfie at the top of said waterfall. Thankfully, he kinda lands in the water or this could have been much, much worse. Just a heads up folks: that perfect selfie isn't worth it. Seriously, the most attention it's ever going to get anyways is from friends while they're mindlessly scrolling down their Instagram feed, idly liking every post anyone they know makes, because that's what people do. "Says the guy with like ten pics of him hanging off his balcony railing." I'm a total badass, those should have gotten way more likes.

Thanks to hairless, who urges you all to remember you're not shooting the cover of National Geographic.