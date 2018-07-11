Rocket Going Supersonic Through Cloud Ice Crystals Causes Ripple Effect

July 11, 2018

This is a video of a rocket hitting supersonic speeds while traveling through cirrus clouds containing ice crystals, resulting in a cool rippling effect in the clouds. Or maybe the rocket just engaged its forcefield, it's hard to say. Based on all the oohs and aahs from the audience though, I'm guessing witnessing this phenomenon really made their days. What made my day? The note my mom packed in my lunchbox. It says I believe in you. "Yeah, I didn't write that." Mom! "Did you print that off the internet?" Yes, but don't you love me? "Love you, yes, believe in you -- that's a different story." Like one of the horror stories you tell me right before bed. "Exactly." I could use a hug. "Awww, come here, you!" I meant from a tractor.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my buddy Dave L, who once supersonic sucker punched me and my ribs still haven't healed. At least not the way they were supposed to.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Same thing happens when I go all anime Super Saiyan.

    You get used to it.

  • Doog

    Is it just me or does that area seem to continue giving off ripples.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    its just you. do less drugz

  • Doog

    Ah that explains the tracers I'm seeing also.

  • GeneralDisorder

    That would make sense. The sonic boom forms just behind the tip of the rocket and would form trailing vortices that would have an effect after the rocket passes through.

  • skube

    Real world Fortnite event.

