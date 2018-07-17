Rick And Morty, Golden Girls Chia Pets Coming Soon

NECA (who purchased Chia Pet last year) has just released some pictures of upcoming Chia Pet models, including Rick and Morty, The Golden Girls, Slimer, Dustin from Stranger Things, Gizmo, a Predator (who could almost pass for the Demogorgon), and Baby Groot. Obviously, they'll perfect for a white elephant/dirty Santa gift exchange gift, and that's just about all they're perfect for. "I don't know, I'd buy the Rick and Morty ones." Oh thank God, yes I want both of those and two each of all the Golden Girls, four to grow and four to keep gem mint 10 in the packaging.

Keep going for a shot of the rest.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees there's nothing more relaxing and meditative than giving your Chia Pet a haircut.