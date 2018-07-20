Real Products That Exist: The Rick And Morty Pickle Rick Sleeping Bag

July 20, 2018

pickle-rick-sleeping-bag-1.jpg

This is the Rick and Morty Pickle Rick sleeping bag available from ThinkGeek for a surprisingly reasonable $25. It was created for San Diego Comic-Con but allegedly there will be some for sale on their website briefly. Do what you will with that information. If you're like me, you'll use that information to constantly refresh the product page all night until you can buy one. If that doesn't work, I'll hack the database and backtrace someone who was able to purchase one, and intercept the package on its way to their home, possibly by skydiving onto the top of the Fed-Ex truck and blowtorching a hole in the top, because that's how I roll. "In your imagination." It's the only safe place left to live in this crazy world.

Keep going for the one more shot of the bare sleeping bag and its carrying backpack while I plan on cutting holes in the bottom and sides and wearing this thing as a cheap Halloween costume.

pickle-rick-sleeping-bag-2.jpg

Thanks to Rebecca, who agrees it would be awesome to be a pickle right about now.

Fun-Loving Scientists Provide Commentary For Deep-Sea Fish Attack

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Doog

    "I'm Pickle Rick!"

  • Eric Ord

    idgi

  • TheQiwiMan

    "I plan on cutting holes in the bottom and sides and wearing this thing as a cheap Halloween costume."
    That is legitimately brilliant.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cartoons, characters, comfy, comic-con, i love pickles, i slept in a sleeping bag until i was 13 because i was afraid of ghosts getting to me true story, pickles, real products that exist, rick and morty, shows, sleeping, sleeping bag, things that look like other things
Previous Post