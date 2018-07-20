Real Products That Exist: The Rick And Morty Pickle Rick Sleeping Bag

This is the Rick and Morty Pickle Rick sleeping bag available from ThinkGeek for a surprisingly reasonable $25. It was created for San Diego Comic-Con but allegedly there will be some for sale on their website briefly. Do what you will with that information. If you're like me, you'll use that information to constantly refresh the product page all night until you can buy one. If that doesn't work, I'll hack the database and backtrace someone who was able to purchase one, and intercept the package on its way to their home, possibly by skydiving onto the top of the Fed-Ex truck and blowtorching a hole in the top, because that's how I roll. "In your imagination." It's the only safe place left to live in this crazy world.

Keep going for the one more shot of the bare sleeping bag and its carrying backpack while I plan on cutting holes in the bottom and sides and wearing this thing as a cheap Halloween costume.

Thanks to Rebecca, who agrees it would be awesome to be a pickle right about now.