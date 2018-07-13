Real Life Panda Unimpressively Practices Kung-Fu

July 13, 2018

This is a video of a real life panda practicing its kung-fu with a bamboo shoot bo staff. The whole routine starts off very amateur (think elementary school talent show), and never really improves from there until the panda snaps its bo staff in half. Still, it was a joy to watch, and I'm convinced that with the right training this panda could at least learn how to avoid injuring itself in the event of a real kung-fu fight.

Keep going for the video, as well as the original kung-fu bear footage from years ago.

Thanks to my buddy Lonnie, who made some eats shoots and leaves joke that was way over my head.

  • Jenness

    Anytime I think about Kung fu I sing the Kung Fu Fighting song in my head.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I’m not convinced the original kung fu bear isn’t just some dude in a convincing bear costume. That’s insane!

  • Konstantin

    Bears are very dexterous. That's why you see bicycle-riding bears in circuses.

  • James Mcelroy

    Star wars panda kid (anyone remember that? SWK)

