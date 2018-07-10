Polish Historian Keeps His Cool And Continues Interview As Cat Climbs On His Head

July 10, 2018

cat-interview.jpg

This is a video of Polish historian and political scientist Jerzy Targalski discussing the ousting of a Polish Supreme Court Judge when Lisio, one of Targalski's cats, begins climbing on his head. Jerzy manages to keep his cool and continues the interview with the calm and poise only possessed by true Polish historians. Apparently this isn't the first time Targalski has been interviewed with his cats, it's just the first time one has tried to steal the show so diliberately. And can you blame Lisio? Everybody wants their 15 minutes of fame, which is actually between an hour and an hour and a half in cat-time. "You sure about that?" No I am not. All I know is my cat keeps trying to convince me she's old enough to have a midnight curfew even though she's not even two. I asked her what that is in cat years, and you know what she told me? Hack, hack, haaaaack, then part of a mouse. What does that even mean? "It sounds like it means you have a mouse problem." That's not even what I asked! See, she's still too immature.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Jessica C, who agrees if a cat wants to climb on your head and bite your ears, you let it, because it could be a deceased friend or family member who's been reincarnated and wants to let you know they still love you.

Skateboarder Performs 'The Impossible' Board-Around-Your-Foot Flip Off A Pole

Previous Story

Staggered, Sliding Airline Seats That Allow For Easier Boarding, More Room For Middle Passenger

Next Story
  • tyr2180

    How are we not talking about the painting in front of the bookshelf?

  • Chaz Gomez

    I'm Polish and my cat does the same thing... I wonder if we're related?

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's impressive how undeterred he is. He just keeps chatting like there isn't a murder machine biting his ear.

    Proof that Poles are not to be fucked with.

  • Bling Nye

    I dunno, I hear a lot of people like to fuck with poles.

  • Adibobea9

    Speaking from experience I see…

  • Bling Nye

    Indeed, my pole is for fucking with.

  • Meh

    Nieuwsuur, that's one of the dutch public television shows. They're supposed to be objectively delivering the news.

    Also this is why you don't have the interview in a room with your cat.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I got a hunch I can accurately guess who the Alpha is in their relationship. Grow some balls, dude, that cat just made you his bitch on international TV.

  • 600k?

    @Blingnigh:disqus I agree with Bling. You a bitch.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Love you too. ;-)

  • Bling Nye

    Speaking from experience I see.

  • TheQiwiMan

    This doesn't even make any sense. I have experience making people my bitch? I have experience being an Alpha in a relationship? In your pathetic attempt to 'zing' me, you didn't even actually say anything.

    But thinking has never really been your strong suit, has it?

  • Bling Nye

    It makes perfect sense. ;)

    I thought since you felt good about 'zinging' me saying "everyone else wished I was knocked out too" that we were over this and back into "getting along-ish" territory. Guess I was mistaken though, huh? You can dish it but can't take it. Not really surprising. :(

  • TheQiwiMan

    My zing was funny, and it made sense.

    Your "zing" makes it sound like .. you're confused. Like you really wanted to use the "speaking from experience" joke, but you just don't quite understand why it's funny in certain situations. Just tryin to help you out here, it pains me to see low IQ people struggling with simple things.

    But don't sweat it too much, you should be used to the feeling of being mistaken by now.

  • Bling Nye

    If it doesn't make sense to you, I'll explain it: You're a bitch. :)

    But, being the Dunning-Kruger poster boy you are, well, there you are.

    Cheers!

  • TheQiwiMan

    That's the thing everyone likes best about a solid zing: the explanation. That's how you can tell it was good.

  • Bling Nye

    I wonder how many people need it explained ... Maybe just you? What if it's just you? :'(

  • TheQiwiMan

    Oh I know what *you* think you said. But that's because I'm much, much smarter than you. That's the thing about intelligence, you have the ability to see things from the perspective of others, even when their IQ is around room temperature. Where you're struggling is comprehending how you appear to others.

    "Speaking from experience I see!" - eyes darting around the room, eyebrows wiggling, while everyone else anxiously shuffles their feet and looks away. A nervous cough is heard in the distance.

    Keep trying though, I believe if you work hard enough, maybe one day you can become something other than a diarrhea stain on the underwear of humanity.

  • Bling Nye

    *yawn* Uh huh. Do go on.

  • TheQiwiMan

    And that right there is the reason you're now an adult with the mental capacity of a child.

    I'd say "never change", but we both know you never will. ;-)

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: awwww, cats, happens all the time, i want fancy feast and i want it now, interview, just act like nothing's happening, keeping your cool, meow?, no big deal, pets, politics, serious business, smooth, so that's what that looks like, video, what do you mean there's a cat on my head?
Previous Post
Next Post