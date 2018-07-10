Polish Historian Keeps His Cool And Continues Interview As Cat Climbs On His Head

This is a video of Polish historian and political scientist Jerzy Targalski discussing the ousting of a Polish Supreme Court Judge when Lisio, one of Targalski's cats, begins climbing on his head. Jerzy manages to keep his cool and continues the interview with the calm and poise only possessed by true Polish historians. Apparently this isn't the first time Targalski has been interviewed with his cats, it's just the first time one has tried to steal the show so diliberately. And can you blame Lisio? Everybody wants their 15 minutes of fame, which is actually between an hour and an hour and a half in cat-time. "You sure about that?" No I am not. All I know is my cat keeps trying to convince me she's old enough to have a midnight curfew even though she's not even two. I asked her what that is in cat years, and you know what she told me? Hack, hack, haaaaack, then part of a mouse. What does that even mean? "It sounds like it means you have a mouse problem." That's not even what I asked! See, she's still too immature.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Jessica C, who agrees if a cat wants to climb on your head and bite your ears, you let it, because it could be a deceased friend or family member who's been reincarnated and wants to let you know they still love you.