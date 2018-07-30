Playing With Your Food: Jell-O Brand Molds That Create LEGO-Like Edible Building Blocks

July 30, 2018

jello-lego.jpg

These are several shots of the Jell-O Play Build & Eat kits. Each comes with two packages of Jell-O (which you presumably make thicker than you would regular Jell-O) and two molds so you can create LEGO-like blocks to build things out of. You know I was just thinking the other day my Jell-O doesn't get touched nearly enough before being eaten. It deserves some quality hands-on playtime, you know? "Have you washed your hands?" Not since Britney Spears touched them during a concert in 2009, no.

Keep going for a commercial.

Thanks to Gregg M, who agrees you're gonna need waaaay more molds if you plan on building anything substantial, which I do.

  • TheMajesticWaterRuffalo

    can't wait to find the months old jello blocks melted into the carpet under the couch. MY CHILDREN ARE LAWLESS

  • The_Wretched

    Childhood, now with more diabetes. And trips to the emergency room as your kid tries to eat the regular blocks.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    This looks like the best thing for building a kid's immunity.

  • I want to see a video of them actually popping out clean jello Lego pieces without them turning into a mush. Unless this jello has a totally different consistency than normal Jello this is going to be, at minimum, annoying as all hell.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Those "Jello Jigglers" they came out with, that were intentionally made to retain its shape better so kids could pick up their Jello shapes tasted like rubber. Bet these taste even worse.

  • Ez

    Yup. Much less water, more gelatin mixture.

  • Closet Nerd

    Why make Jell-O Legos when original Legos taste so good?

  • TheQiwiMan

    Cool idea in theory, gonna be absolutely disgusting in practice. Clearly the guy who came up with this idea doesn't actually have any kids of his own.

  • Doog

    Edible Minecraft time!

