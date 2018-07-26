Pizzeria Makes The Little Plastic Pizza Saver In The Middle of Your Pizza Into A Patio Set

July 26, 2018

pizza-saver-patio-set.gif

These are several shots of the pizza saver patio set created by creative agency John St. Advertising for Boston Pizza (previously: their pizza box that turns into a breakfast-in-bed tray). Personally, I've been using those little plastic pizza saver tables in my dollhouses for years now, so I'm not surprised somebody finally went and made chairs to match. The pizza saver patio set will be available for a limited time with take-out orders from Boston Pizza locations. Now break a leg off each chair, add a couple tiny dead plants to the table and a bunch of beer bottles with cigarette butts spilling out the top of them all and you'll have a dead ringer for my neighbor's patio set. "Oh piss off." IT'S AN EYESORE, ALAN.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

pizza-saver-patio-set-1.jpg

pizza-saver-patio-set-2.jpg

pizza-saver-patio-set-3.jpg

Thanks to Shannon, agrees a tiny cooler of beer, a grill and a kiddy pool and we've got ourselves a little party.

Dog Goes Cross-Eyed Trying To Look At the Butterfly On Her Nose

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Audrey C. Woodall

    Have you try to make money on the internet before but yet did not actually find good results? Then no need to get worried any longer! Considering that we have skilled higher than 5 thousand individuals throughout the world & they are already consistently making $5 thousand to ten thousand bucks every month. All you need is a desktop and a broadband connectivity, not any technical skills are required.Let me share what I am doing ... https://norisk22.tumblr.com

  • Wooder

    I think the next step is: Diving board, Lawn chairs and a guy on all fours throwing up...
    BP let me customize my pizza saver!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: advertising, cancel whatever we were gonna have for dinner honey i'm gonna get pizza 'i was gonna get pizza' awesome let's both get different pizzas and have our own pizza party, dollhouses, marketing, pizza, pizza is life, pizza life, plastic, problem solving, smart thinking, solving problems, things that look like other things
Previous Post