Pass The Raid: New Species Of Wasp Identified With A Stinger 'Like A Fierce Weapon'

July 9, 2018

This is Clistopyga crassicaudata, a newly discovered species of parasitic wasp that lives in the Amazon and has a giant stinger (in relation to its body) it uses to both to sting, and inject its eggs into spiders. WTF, Mother Nature? *Mother Nature shrugs* "I'm a freaky bitch." You can say that again.

Professor Ilari Sääksjärvi, who worked on the study, said: "The stinger of the...parasitoid wasp...is not only long but also very wide, in comparison with the size of the species."


"I have studied...parasitoid wasps for a long time but I have never seen anything like it."

"The stinger looks like a fierce weapon."

Fun fact: if you replace 'stinger' in the quotes above with 'penis' and 'parasitoid wasp' with 'GW', you'll have a pretty good idea of what I'm working with. "Your last girlfriend says she wasn't impressed." Yeah well she's also a liar which is why we broke up.

Thanks to Thaylor H, who agrees its high time we have that Mother Nature intervention -- this has gone on far too long.

  • Bling Nye

    Fun fact, the insect "penis" is called an aedeagus.

    This wasp's 'formidible weapon' is an ovipositor, not an aedeagus, so the "penis" analogy isn't exactly accurate, at all, it's more like a weaponized everted birth canal... but that's all kinda beside the point.

    Carry on.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Is that a stinger in your pocket, with which you inject your eggs into spiders, which is totally not super weird or anything, or are you just happy to see me?

  • Mr. Roboto

    Somebody tell Coyote Peterson!

  • Doog

    Professor Ilari Sääksjärvi, who worked on the study, said: "The
    penis of the...GW...is not only long but also very wide,
    in comparison with the size of the species."

    "I have studied...GW for a long time but I have never seen anything like it."

    "The penis looks like a fierce weapon."

  • Nicholas Conrad

    You use your penis to inject eggs into spiders?? Welp, as long as it's consench, I guess, follow your bliss (but just FYI that also might have something to do with why your last girlfriend broke up with you).

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    did you let Professor Ilari Sääksjärvi see your penis?

