Pass The Raid: New Species Of Wasp Identified With A Stinger 'Like A Fierce Weapon'

This is Clistopyga crassicaudata, a newly discovered species of parasitic wasp that lives in the Amazon and has a giant stinger (in relation to its body) it uses to both to sting, and inject its eggs into spiders. WTF, Mother Nature? *Mother Nature shrugs* "I'm a freaky bitch." You can say that again.

Professor Ilari Sääksjärvi, who worked on the study, said: "The stinger of the...parasitoid wasp...is not only long but also very wide, in comparison with the size of the species."



"I have studied...parasitoid wasps for a long time but I have never seen anything like it."

"The stinger looks like a fierce weapon."

Fun fact: if you replace 'stinger' in the quotes above with 'penis' and 'parasitoid wasp' with 'GW', you'll have a pretty good idea of what I'm working with.

