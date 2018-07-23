Orchestra Conductor Discussing What Conductors Actually Do On Stage

This is a video of orchestra conductor James Gaffigan doing his best to convince us conductors aren't just people on speed who like to gesticulate wildly in front of live music. And I almost believed him too, if I hadn't already seen my fair share of 'conductors' at jam band concerts. "Those were actual people on drugs." Great people, made lots of friends. "You left after the first song." I was terrified for my life.

Keep going for the video.